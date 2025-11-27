EU learned of US peace plan from media – NYT

European politicians learned about the U.S. peace plan only after its contents were reported in the media, Censor.NET writes with reference to The New York Times.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the outlet, most EU leaders were not familiar with the details of the document. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was struck both by the content of the plan and by the fact that he learned about it from the media.

European diplomats used their own channels to verify the authenticity of the document and arranged a meeting of EU leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit. EU representatives later discussed the plan with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and drew up their own version.

Read more: Ukraine’s surrender will encourage Putin and his ilk, - Pistorius

Europe’s diplomatic leverage

The New York Times notes that initially the United States did not involve the EU in talks on the document, but European diplomats nevertheless managed to influence the position of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

After the talks, the initial U.S. plan was revised. In the EU, this outcome was described as a "victory".

: "When the plan surfaced, they realised that Europe had been sidelined in efforts to end the largest land war since World War Two," the NYT writes.

Read more: Rushed peace for Ukraine would lead to weak deal that puts its sovereignty at risk – Kallas

US peace plan

Read more: Bloomberg published transcript of conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov about preparation of US peace plan