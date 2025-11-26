Bloomberg has published the text of a telephone conversation between US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin's adviser Yury Ushakov, in which they discussed the preparation of the American peace plan, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, the conversation took place on 14 October, the day after the signing of an agreement between Israel and "Hamas", which the US and the European Union define as a terrorist organisation. The published transcript reveals details of the creation of a project to settle the war in Ukraine.

The materials show that Witkoff actually gives Ushakov advice on how to get a favourable response from US President Donald Trump, and also recommends organising a telephone conversation before President Zelenskyy's visit to the White House.

Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitriev has already commented on the publication, calling it fake news.

"The closer we get to peace the more desperate warmongers become," Dmitriev wrote on social media.

What preceded this?

Read more: US peace plan has been reduced from 28 points to 19, - FT