Bloomberg published transcript of conversation between Witkoff and Ushakov about preparation of US peace plan
Bloomberg has published the text of a telephone conversation between US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin's adviser Yury Ushakov, in which they discussed the preparation of the American peace plan, Censor.NET reports.
According to the publication, the conversation took place on 14 October, the day after the signing of an agreement between Israel and "Hamas", which the US and the European Union define as a terrorist organisation. The published transcript reveals details of the creation of a project to settle the war in Ukraine.
The materials show that Witkoff actually gives Ushakov advice on how to get a favourable response from US President Donald Trump, and also recommends organising a telephone conversation before President Zelenskyy's visit to the White House.
Meanwhile, Kremlin official Dmitriev has already commented on the publication, calling it fake news.
"The closer we get to peace the more desperate warmongers become," Dmitriev wrote on social media.
What preceded this?
- On Sunday, 23 November, negotiations between Ukrainian and US delegations began in Geneva on a peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had already held meetings with EU advisers in Geneva.
- Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the first results of the negotiations taking place in Geneva with the participation of delegations from the US, Ukraine, the EU and the UK on the American plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
- NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov reported that the current version of the US peace plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine is in the final stages of approval and already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities.
- Following the talks in Geneva on Sunday, 23 November, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Washington team would make "some changes" to the American peace plan.
- The new US peace plan to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war has been reduced from 28 points to 19.
- On 25 November, Trump sent his special envoy Steve Witkoff to Moscow to meet with Putin. He instructed his other special envoy, Dan Driscoll, to hold talks with Ukraine in Kyiv.
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