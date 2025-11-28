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Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk, near Serebrianka, Dachne and Rivnopillia, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy is advancing near four settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk, near Serebrianka, Dachne, and Rivnopillia," the report says.

maps DeepState Vovchansk

maps DeepState Serebryanka

Read more: Russians have occupied Zelenyi Hai and are advancing in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAPS

maps DeepState Dachne

maps DeepState Rivnopillia

Read more: Russian forces gain ground in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2135) Donetsk region (5842) Vovchansk (325) Dnipropetrovsk region (2374) Kharkiv region (1721) Synelnykove district (457) Bakhmut district (604) Polohivskyy district (315) Chuhuyivskyy district (230) Serebryanka (11) Rivnopillya (16) Dachne (5) war in Ukraine (4975) DeepState (511)
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