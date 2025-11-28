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Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk, near Serebrianka, Dachne and Rivnopillia, - DeepState. MAP
The enemy is advancing near four settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
"The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk, near Serebrianka, Dachne, and Rivnopillia," the report says.
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