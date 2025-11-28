Enemy has advanced in Vovchansk, near Serebrianka, Dachne and Rivnopillia, - DeepState. MAP

The enemy is advancing near four settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk, near Serebrianka, Dachne, and Rivnopillia," the report says.

Read more: Russians have occupied Zelenyi Hai and are advancing in Zaporizhzhia region - DeepState. MAPS

Read more: Russian forces gain ground in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAPS