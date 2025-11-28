China supports peace talks in Ukraine and interacts with all parties, - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China supports negotiations and any other efforts aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine, and is working with all parties to bring the war to an end as soon as possible.

This was announced at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"China has always supported and continues to support peaceful dialogue and negotiations as the only viable way to resolve the Ukrainian crisis," Mao said. She added that Beijing "supports all efforts that promote peace" and is constantly interacting with Ukraine, Russia, and other parties.

According to the spokesperson, China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, "plays a constructive role" in the search for a political solution, although official Beijing continues to avoid defining the aggressor and victim of the conflict.

Read more: China is ready to deepen cooperation with Russia, - Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Also remind, that French President Emmanuel Macron intends to call on Xi Jinping to influence Russia to achieve a truce in Ukraine during his state visit to China in early December.