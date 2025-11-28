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46 Russian passports found on detained Ukrainian involved in railway sabotage in Poland

railway

One of the four Ukrainians detained in Poland on suspicion of involvement in sabotage on the railway was carrying 46 Russian passports and other documents issued by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Onet, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, four Ukrainian citizens were detained on November 18, but Polish law enforcement officials soon stated that they had found no evidence linking them to the saboteurs who damaged the railway. Three individuals were released, while the fourth, Mykhailo H., remained in custody on other charges.

According to the investigation, he illegally possessed 46 Russian passports and other Russian documents. He was charged under Article 276 of the Polish Criminal Code, which provides for up to two years' imprisonment.

The prosecutor's office requested temporary arrest, but the court denied the motion and released the man, assessing that he did not pose a risk of flight or obstruction of the investigation. The prosecutor's office filed an appeal, considering the decision to be erroneous and "violating the norms," and emphasized that Mykhailo H. does not have a permanent place of residence in Ukraine.

Read more: Poland to close last Russian consulate after railway sabotage - Sikorski

What is known about sabotage on the railway

Read more: Railway sabotage in Poland: four more possible accomplices identified

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passport (142) Poland (1612) Russia (13824) act of subversion (110)
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