46 Russian passports found on detained Ukrainian involved in railway sabotage in Poland

One of the four Ukrainians detained in Poland on suspicion of involvement in sabotage on the railway was carrying 46 Russian passports and other documents issued by the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Onet, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, four Ukrainian citizens were detained on November 18, but Polish law enforcement officials soon stated that they had found no evidence linking them to the saboteurs who damaged the railway. Three individuals were released, while the fourth, Mykhailo H., remained in custody on other charges.

According to the investigation, he illegally possessed 46 Russian passports and other Russian documents. He was charged under Article 276 of the Polish Criminal Code, which provides for up to two years' imprisonment.

The prosecutor's office requested temporary arrest, but the court denied the motion and released the man, assessing that he did not pose a risk of flight or obstruction of the investigation. The prosecutor's office filed an appeal, considering the decision to be erroneous and "violating the norms," and emphasized that Mykhailo H. does not have a permanent place of residence in Ukraine.

Read more: Poland to close last Russian consulate after railway sabotage - Sikorski

What is known about sabotage on the railway

Damage to railway tracks in Poland occurred on the morning of Sunday, November 16;

The section of the Warsaw-Lublin railway line where the sabotage took place is of strategic importance for providing assistance to Ukraine.

Two Ukrainians who worked for Russian special services were involved in the sabotage on the Polish railway, said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Polish investigators suspect four more Ukrainian citizens of involvement in the sabotage.

The Polish prosecutor's office has formally charged two Ukrainian citizens with committing acts of terrorism on behalf of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Railway sabotage in Poland: four more possible accomplices identified