European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho noted that the EU supports Zelenskyy and his efforts to end the war in Ukraine, despite the Kremlin's refusal to recognize its legitimacy.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by European Truth.

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"President Zelenskyy is the democratically elected president of Ukraine by the Ukrainian people," Pinho emphasized.

She emphasized that the European Union is working together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and supports his numerous efforts aimed at finally ending the war and achieving peace.

"It is clear that President Putin has certain difficulties in recognizing the democratically elected president of his neighboring country, Ukraine," said the European Commission's chief spokeswoman.

Watch more: Stronger we are on front line, more we can achieve in diplomacy – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Dictator Putin has repeatedly stated that Zelenskyy is not a legitimate president and cannot participate in peace talks as a representative of Ukraine. Russian propaganda systematically refers to him as an "unofficial" or "illegitimate" head of state in an attempt to discredit him on the international stage.

This summer, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Russia recognizes Zelenskyy as the de facto head of Ukraine and is ready to meet with him, but will not sign any documents.