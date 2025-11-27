Stronger we are on front line, more we can achieve in diplomacy – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukrainians at the end of day 1,373 of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The video was published by the president's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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"Right now, defending our positions, resisting on the frontline and working together with our partners to secure better diplomatic positions are all equally important. And everything is geared towards this.

Our team, together with American representatives, will later this week continue to shape the points we have following Geneva into a format that will lead us onto the road to peace and security guarantees. There will be a meeting of the delegations. The Ukrainian delegation will be well-prepared and focused on substantive work. We are already in contact with the American side and with our European friends.

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It is obvious to everyone in the world that Russia not only has the largest internationally recognised territory, but also the largest share of land that is undeveloped and neglected. The whole of Russia exists for the sake of Moscow and St Petersburg, and if everything else there were to fall apart, no one would even notice. So when they want more kilometres of Ukrainian land, it is not about territory for them at all. It is about power for life – about subjugating a neighbouring nation. And we have clearly seen that nothing can be expected from Russia except destruction. And it is not only we who have seen this – everyone in Europe, every neighbour of Russia, from Finland to Kazakhstan and Japan. Accordingly, everyone understands what needs to be done for defence, and it is Ukraine’s defence of its positions that is the key task for us and for all our partners. The stronger we are in defending ourselves at the front, the more we will be able to achieve in diplomacy, and the more actively the world will help us to put pressure on Russia to end this war.

"Today, there was an important meeting of sanctions coordinators from European countries. And if Putin does not want to stop, the sanctions will not stop. The priorities are clear: to hit Russian oil, Russia’s technological base, its finances and its assets that are fuelling the Russian war machine. The world will continue to help us," Zelenskyy said.

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