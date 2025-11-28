Zelenskyy orders SSU to analyse situation in law enforcement system and in the regions
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) to analyse the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions.
Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, reports Censor.NET.
"I spoke with the Security Service of Ukraine and asked them to carry out their own analysis of the situation in the law enforcement system and in the regions. There will soon be reports, my conclusions and decisions," the address said.
Zelenskyy noted that there is "too much negative news coming from the regions".
"We agreed that the Security Service will provide me with information promptly," he added.
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