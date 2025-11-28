Air-raid sirens blare across Ukraine as enemy launches MiG-31K (updated)

On the evening of 28 November, air-raid sirens blared in all regions of Ukraine due to a missile threat.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Missile threat alert

"ATTENTION. Missile threat! MiG-31K take-off detected," the Air Force reported at 6:47 p.m.

Where the enemy missiles were heading

A high-speed target was reported heading towards Kyiv at 6:54 p.m.

At 6:55 p.m, a high-speed target was reported over Kyiv region heading towards Zhytomyr region.

At 6:56 p.m., two more were reported over Chernihiv region, heading towards Kyiv/Zhytomyr regions.

At 6:57 p.m., the missile was reported to be continuing towards Khmelnytskyi region

At 6:59 p.m., a Kinzhal missile was reported over Zhytomyr region heading towards Starokostiantyniv.

Missile threat lifted

At 7:20 p.m., the Air Force announced that missile threat had lifted

Read more: In Ukraine, nationwide air-raid alert declared after Russian MiG-31K takes off, Kinzhal missiles launched (updated)