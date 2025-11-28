Russians drop KAB on Kharkiv: one person injured, residential buildings damaged

On the evening of 28 November, one person was injured in Kharkiv as a result of another Russian attack. According to preliminary reports, a guided aerial bomb was used to strike the Nemyshlianskyi district.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this.

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According to initial information, a guided aerial bomb (KAB) was used to strike the Nemyshlianskyi district.

One person was injured in the Russian attack. All emergency services are working at the scene and providing the necessary assistance.

Read more: Russian strike on critical infrastructure in Kharkiv region: Over 100,000 consumers left without heat

Windows in an apartment block in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district were damaged in another Russian attack.

No casualties have been reported so far. Emergency services have arrived at the scene of the strike.

Read more: Russia strikes Kharkiv: at least four killed, children among wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS