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Russians drop KAB on Kharkiv: one person injured, residential buildings damaged
On the evening of 28 November, one person was injured in Kharkiv as a result of another Russian attack. According to preliminary reports, a guided aerial bomb was used to strike the Nemyshlianskyi district.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this.
- According to initial information, a guided aerial bomb (KAB) was used to strike the Nemyshlianskyi district.
One person was injured in the Russian attack. All emergency services are working at the scene and providing the necessary assistance.
- Windows in an apartment block in Kharkiv’s Saltivskyi district were damaged in another Russian attack.
No casualties have been reported so far. Emergency services have arrived at the scene of the strike.
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