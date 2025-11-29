Enemy has advanced near Rivnopillia and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This is reportedby the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole," the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that Russian invaders had occupied Zelenyi Hai in the Zaporizhzhia region and were also advancing near two settlements.
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