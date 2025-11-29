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News Fightings in the Zaporizhzhia direction Fighting in Huliaipole direction
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Enemy has advanced near Rivnopillia and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This is reportedby the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced? 

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Rivnopil and Huliaipole," the report says.

map

map

What preceded this?

See more: Russia attacked fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia with drones. PHOTOS

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2137) Polohivskyy district (315) Rivnopillya (16) Hulyaypilske (8) DeepState (511)
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