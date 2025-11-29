"Airspace over Venezuela is completely closed," - Trump
US President Donald Trump announced a ban on flights over Venezuela and in its airspace.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.
"US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the airspace over and around Venezuela would be completely closed," the publication reports.
"To all airlines, pilots, drug traffickers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace over and around Venezuela completely closed," Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password