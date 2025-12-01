Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,173,920 people (+1,060 per day), 11,387 tanks, 34,754 artillery systems, 23,678 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,173,920 Russian occupiers.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 1 December 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,173,920 (+1,060) persons

tanks – 11,387 (+1) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,678 (+6) units

artillery systems – 34,754 (+14) units

MLRS – 1,552 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,253 (+0) units

aircraft – 430 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 86,090 (+239) units

cruise missiles – 4,024 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and tankers – 68,583 (+71) units

special equipment – 4,010 (+0) units

Watch more: On trailers and without legs: occupiers had their limbs torn off by tripwires. VIDEO