Merz: No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine – and no imposed peace

German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that decisions regarding Ukraine cannot be made without its participation, and that peace imposed on it is unacceptable.

He said this after a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, according to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian.

Merz stressed that European partners must continue to help Ukraine defend itself, maintain transatlantic unity with the US, and remain focused on European defence issues, particularly the issue of frozen Russian assets.

He confirmed that he and Tusk had spoken with the presidents of France and Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and called the coming days particularly important for Kyiv.

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Cooperation between Germany and Poland

The Chancellor also emphasised Germany's interest in close and equal relations with Poland, which faces risks from the "revisionist" regime of the Russian Federation. In his opinion, at a time of pressure on European unity, countries cannot afford to be divided.

Merz announced plans to deepen defence cooperation between Germany and Poland, ranging from the deployment of German fighter jets on NATO's eastern flank to joint projects in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the preparation of a new defence agreement in 2026.