Since beginning of 2025, Russian army has lost more than 383,000 soldiers, - Ministry of Defence
The Russian army's irretrievable and sanitary losses in the war against Ukraine in terms of personnel, weapons, and military equipment continue to grow.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defence.
Losses in personnel
According to information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in November our soldiers "eliminated" 31,190 occupiers.
Since the beginning of 2025, the Russian army has lost more than 383,000 soldiers. This is roughly equivalent to 32 divisions — or about three divisions per month.
Losses in weapons and equipment
The enemy has also suffered significant losses in weapons and equipment. During November, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:
- 617 artillery systems;
- over 70 tanks;
- 157 armoured combat vehicles;
- over 2,400 vehicles.
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