Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - about 1,175,030 people (+1,110 per day), 11,387 tanks, 34,768 artillery systems, 23,679 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 1,175,030 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Elimination of the Russian army

As noted, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation from 24 February 2022 to 2 December 2025 are estimated at:

personnel – approximately 1,175,030 (+1,110) individuals

tanks – 11,387 (+0) units

armoured combat vehicles – 23,679 (+1) units

artillery systems – 34,768 (+14) units

MLRS – 1,552 (+0) units

air defence systems – 1,253 (+0) units

aircraft – 430 (+0) units

helicopters – 347 (+0) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 86,141 (+51) units

cruise missiles – 4,024 (+0) units

ships/boats – 28 (+0) units

submarines – 1 (+0) unit

automotive equipment and tankers – 68,641 (+58) units

special equipment – 4,011 (+1) units

Watch more: Ukrainian Third Army Corps troops destroy occupiers’ Chinese-made Type-63 MLRS. VIDEO

When were the Russians' greatest losses?

December 2024 — according to estimates by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, this was the month with the highest losses ever recorded: approximately 48,670 people were reported killed during the month.

November 2024 — Prior to that, this month also saw record losses: 45,720 people per month. Also, according to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, on some days of this month, there were about 2,030 Russian dead/wounded per day — the highest daily figure since the start of the large-scale invasion.

2024 in general — at the end of the year, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence counted more than 430,790 military personnel among the Russian Federation's losses.

Watch more: 93rd Brigade showed spectacular report on combat operations in November: best footage of enemy’s destruction. VIDEO