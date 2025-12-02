Russia and Vietnam have created scheme to circumvent price cap on Russian oil, - DIU

Russia and Vietnam have organized a scheme to circumvent oil sanctions, guaranteeing at least $75 per barrel.

This was reported by the press service of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

Russia and Vietnam signed a series of intergovernmental agreements, which were approved by the Russian government in May 2025.

The package of documents provides for the expansion of joint oil and gas production on Russian territory and the Vietnamese shelf with the participation of Zarubezhneft, PetroVietnam, and the joint venture Vietsovpetro.

Vietnamese and Russian entities will receive additional licenses to develop new subsoil areas in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (Russian Federation) and extend the terms of existing licenses until 2050," the statement said.

At the same time, the agreements provide for the right to establish subsidiaries in third countries, which opens up the possibility of exporting Russian oil under the guise of Vietnamese oil and concealing the real origin of energy resources.

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Price ceiling

The Russian-Vietnamese agreement sets a minimum oil price of $75 per barrel, which is significantly higher than the price cap of $47.6 per barrel introduced by the European Union in July 2025.

Russia's presence in Vietnam

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Russian Federation is strengthening its humanitarian and military-technical presence in Vietnam.

A "Russian language center" has been established there, and agreements are being implemented to control the use of Soviet and Russian-made MANPADS that were previously supplied to Vietnam.

"Given the Kremlin's attempts to fix a "guaranteed" price for oil in the long term, it is highly likely that Russian special services will intensify their operations to interfere in international energy chains — in particular, they will carry out sabotage on the infrastructure of foreign states," the intelligence report concluded.