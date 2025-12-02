EU is seeking alternative to ECB to provide Ukraine with "reparations loan," - European Commission

The European Commission is seeking alternative sources of liquidity to provide Ukraine with a "reparations loan" after the European Central Bank (ECB) refused to provide funds.

This was stated by the European Commission's chief spokesperson Paula Pinho, according to Censor.NET with reference to EP.

Pino noted that ensuring the necessary liquidity for possible obligations to return assets, in particular to the Russian Central Bank, is a key element for the implementation of the "reparation loan."

"Given the ECB's position, we are discussing how to ensure this liquidity. So we are essentially looking for alternative solutions, and this is part of all the work that is happening right now on the 'reparation loan'," said a spokeswoman for the European Commission.

She stressed that the issue of ensuring liquidity is absolutely crucial, as it allows the EU, its member states, and private entities to fulfill their international obligations in any situation.

We would like to remind you that the European Central Bank refused to support the payment of €140 billion to Ukraine against Russian assets blocked in the Belgian depository Euroclear.

Read more: EU suspects Belgium of appropriating proceeds from Russian assets frozen in Euroclear, - Politico

Russian assets to help Ukraine