131 combat engagements recorded along frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 131 combat engagements have taken place along the frontline.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Hostilities in the north

Border settlements came under artillery fire from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Bleshnia, Tymonovychi, Senkivka and Khrinivka in Chernihiv region, and Malushyne, Shalyhyne and Novovasylivka in Sumy region.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders have repelled five Russian attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 78 attacks.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian troops have stopped eight enemy attacks in the areas of Prylipka, Synelnykove and Vovchansk and towards Kolodiazne and Izbytske. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor launched six assault actions in the areas of Senkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

Read more: Most of Kupiansk is under control of Ukrainian troops, with occupiers holding northern areas, - Joint Forces Operation

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 29 attacks in the areas of Novovodiane, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Myrne, Zarichne and towards Stepove. Seven combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defence Forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebrianka and Siversk, and one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops have stopped 21 enemy offensive actions in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have made 36 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka. The Defence Forces are holding back the enemy’s onslaught and have already stopped 32 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy has carried out nine attacks in the areas of Yalta, Oleksandrohrad, Sosnivka, Verbove, Krasnohirske and Pryvilne.

See more: Russia has lost around 1.6 million since start of its invasion of Ukraine, - British intelligence. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, three combat engagements have been recorded in the areas of Zatyshshia and Huliaipole. Air strikes hit the settlements of Nove Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In other directions of the frontline, the situation has not changed significantly.