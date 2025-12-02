War in Ukraine is not America’s conflict. Trump is only one who can end it, Rubio says
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that US President Donald Trump is the only leader in the world who can help bring Russia’s war against Ukraine to an end.
He said this after a Cabinet meeting at the White House, as quoted by Sky News, reports Censor.NET.
"This is not our war"
Briefly commenting on the war in Ukraine, Rubio said: "That's not our war, that's not the president's war. It never would've happened if you [Donald Trump] had been president. He's the only leader in the world that can help end it."
Other statements by Trump
These comments echo a series of statements repeatedly made by Trump and his administration.
- During the presidential campaign, Trump claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours.
- Earlier, Trump said that the war in Ukraine was "chaos" and that "this situation" was not easy to resolve.
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