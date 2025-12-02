Italy may postpone decree on military aid to Ukraine – media

The Italian government may postpone the adoption of a decree that would allow military supplies to Ukraine to be continued in 2026.

As Censor.NET reports, citing Reuters, the reason is internal tensions within the cabinet.

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Tensions within the government

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has previously said that Italy will help Ukraine resist Russian aggression "to the end". At the same time, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has questioned whether support should continue, creating tensions within the government.

According to sources, the decree on aid to Ukraine was included on the agenda of a 3 December meeting preparing for a cabinet session the following day. However, the document was dropped from consideration due to an overloaded agenda.

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Current decree expiring

At present, a special authorisation regime is in force that allows the government to decide on military supplies without seeking parliamentary approval. However, the current decree expires at the end of the year, and without a new decision, deliveries in 2026 could be thrown into doubt.

Earlier, we reported that Pope Leo XIV has proposed Italy as a venue for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

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