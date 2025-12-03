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News Peace agreement on ceasefire
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In 10 years, Ukraine’s GDP could exceed Russia’s GDP if everything is done right, - Rubio

Ukraine’s GDP could exceed Russia’s: Rubio named the condition

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggests that Ukraine's GDP could exceed Russia's GDP in 10 years.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Post.

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What did Rubio say?

According to him, the US hopes that the Kremlin will eventually sign the peace agreement proposed by the Trump administration.

Rubio added that this agreement would be one that Ukraine "could live with."

It will provide Ukraine with "security guarantees for the future that they will not be invaded again," and will also allow Ukraine not only to rebuild its economy, but also to prosper as a country.

"Theoretically, if everything is done correctly, in 10 years Ukraine's GDP could exceed that of Russia," added the US Secretary of State.

Read more: China urges Ukraine and Russia to strive for "just and binding " peace deal – Chinese envoy at UN

What preceded it?

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