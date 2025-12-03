Russian position in negotiations with US is unacceptable and threatens security, - Budrys

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said that Russia's current position in negotiations with the United States is unacceptable and only increases risks to regional security.

He announced this ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, according to Censor.NET, with reference to European Truth.

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Budris emphasized that there are no signs that Russia is ready for a real peace agreement, except for a scenario in which the international community agrees to Russian ultimatums. According to him, this contradicts the fundamental principles of international law.

"If we recognize Russia's territorial gains, it will instantly kill international law. The result will be new attacks and even more threats to Russia's neighbors and everywhere else," the minister said.

Under these circumstances, Lithuania believes that the only option for NATO is to further strengthen its support for Ukraine. Budrys recalled that Vilnius has already committed to allocating 0.5% of its GDP each year to strengthening Ukraine's security over the next ten years, and called on other European states to follow suit.

Read more: Negotiations between US delegates in Moscow ended without compromise; meeting with Trump will not take place (updated)

Putin met with Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow

On the evening of December 2, a meeting took place in the Kremlin between dictator Vladimir Putin, US Special Representative Steve Witkoff, and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Russian dictator's aide Kirill Dmitriev called the talks "productive," according to Russian media reports.

Yurii Ushakov, in turn, stressed that no compromises had been reached on contentious issues, and therefore no meeting between Putin and Trump was planned in the near future.

"Some American proposals for resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war are acceptable to the Russian Federation, while others are not," he said.

Ushakov also added that several options for a plan to resolve the situation in Ukraine were discussed at the meeting.

Read more: Putin threatens to "cut Ukraine off from sea" if Kyiv keeps attacking Russian vessels in Black Sea