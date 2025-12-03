Using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine will not help end war, - Chinese Foreign Ministry

China opposes the use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, stressing that this will not contribute to the resolution of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

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China opposes the use of Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine

Commenting on the European Commission's plans to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit for a "reparations loan," Lin Jian noted that this would only complicate the situation.

"China consistently opposes any unilateral sanctions that violate international law and are not approved by the UN Security Council. Such unilateral actions only complicate the situation," he said.

Read more: European Commission today presents official proposal on how to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Political settlement

Lin Jian added that instead, all countries involved in the conflict should focus their efforts on creating conditions for a political settlement through negotiations.

"All parties must contribute to a political settlement of the crisis and create conditions for peace talks, not the opposite," the spokesperson stressed.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that the European Commission is working on a legal instrument that would allow frozen Russian assets to be used to support Ukraine, but it faces reservations from Belgium about the potential financial consequences.

Today, the European Commission will officially present a proposal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine as part of a "reparations loan."

Russian assets to help Ukraine