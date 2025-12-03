European Commission today presents official proposal on how to transfer frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Today, the European Commission will officially present a proposal to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine as part of a "reparations loan."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth, this was announced by the press service of the European Commission.

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What is known?

Following the EC meeting, President von der Leyen and Vice-President Dombrovskis will hold a press conference "on meeting Ukraine's financial needs for 2026-2027."

Before the NATO meeting, several European foreign ministers said they were eagerly awaiting this proposal and did not rule out that it would be a "game changer."

Read more: EU prepares mechanism to unblock Russian assets for Ukraine, - Politico

Russian assets to help Ukraine

We would like to remind you that earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed using frozen Russian assets as collateral for providing Ukraine with "reparation loans." Formally, Russian assets subject to sanctions will not be confiscated, but Ukraine will repay such loans only after Russia pays reparations.

According to various estimates, the European Union's "reparations loan" to Ukraine, secured by Russian assets, could amount to €130-140 billion. Its final size will be determined after the International Monetary Fund assesses Ukraine's financing needs in 2026 and 2027.

In total, Euroclear currently holds more than €175 billion in cash from frozen Russian assets, which could be used to secure a new loan. But before the EU agrees to grant a reparations loan, it will want to repay the G7 loan to Ukraine of €45 billion ($50 billion) agreed last year, which was to be repaid from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets.

Read more: EU is seeking alternative to ECB to provide Ukraine with "reparations loan," - European Commission