Rutte ruled out NATO’s "plan B" without US: Support for Ukraine will not stop

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that the Alliance should not prepare an alternative plan in case the US stops supporting Ukraine.

This information was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

"I don't think we need to think about such a 'plan B,' because the US is very consistent in its support for Ukraine, as are all NATO allies," Rutte replied when asked whether a "plan B" was needed in case the US-initiated peace talks failed and US aid was suspended.

The Secretary General added that although the United States plays a key role in providing Ukraine with weapons, "Europeans and Canadians" must take responsibility for paying for them — that is why the PURL program exists.

"I have no reason to believe that we need to prepare for these events without the US," Rutte said.

According to Finnish President Alexander Stubb, the conditions for a "just peace" in Ukraine are unlikely to be met.

Read more: Ukraine-NATO Council to be held on 3 December in Brussels, - Rutte