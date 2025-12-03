The British government has dismissed Russian dictator Putin's claim that Europe wants war with Russia, calling his remarks "Kremlin nonsense."

This was stated by spokesperson Keir Starmer, writes Politico, reports Censor.NET.

What Putin said

On December 2, the Kremlin leader accused Europe of being "on the side of war" and made it clear that Moscow was "ready right now" to wage war, just hours before peace talks began with US Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Britain's reaction

However, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman dismissed Putin's comments as "more rhetoric" that is "as dangerous as it is misguided."

He stated that "European countries are united in supporting Ukraine's right to self-defense in accordance with international law" and that "NATO is ready to respond to any threats with unity and strength."

"We all know that Putin is the aggressor in this situation. We all know that Putin is stalling, does not want to sit down at the negotiating table, and does not want to reach an agreement," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later emphasized.

Read more: Putin threatens to "cut Ukraine off from sea" if Kyiv keeps attacking Russian vessels in Black Sea

What preceded it?