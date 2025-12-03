Zelenskyy awards state decorations to 162 Ukrainian service members, 72 of them posthumously

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state decorations to a further 162 service members, 72 of them posthumously.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to Presidential Decree No. 878/2025 of 3 December.

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Awards for defenders

The awards have been conferred for personal courage shown in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and for selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

The defenders received:

Orders "For Courage" III class and the Order of Danylo Halytskyi,

the Medal "For Military Service to Ukraine",

the Medal "For Impeccable Service" III class,

and the Medal "Defender of the Fatherland".

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Honouring the 4th Pavlohrad Regiment

In addition, the President awarded the 4th Pavlohrad Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine the honorary distinction "For Courage and Bravery".

"With a view to duly honouring the courage and heroism displayed in defending the state sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, I hereby decree: To award the 4th Pavlohrad Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine the honorary distinction ‘For Courage and Bravery’," the President states in Decree No. 877/2025 of 3 December.

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