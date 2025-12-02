Ireland promises to promote Ukraine’s accession to EU as much as possible
Prime Minister of Ireland Micheál Martin said that Ukraine's membership in the European Union is an important condition for its long-term security.
According to Censor.NET, he made this statement during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Dublin.
Support during Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the EU
Martin stressed that Ireland would support Ukraine and do everything possible to ensure that accession negotiations proceeded quickly and effectively.
The politician recalled that his country will chair the EU Council in the second half of 2026. At that time, Ireland plans to actively promote the Ukrainian issue.
"During our presidency next year, we will push for Ukraine's membership negotiations as hard as we can," Martin said.
Prospects for EU accession
The prime minister added that Ukrainians are working to realize their European aspirations and deserve the support of their partners. According to him, EU accession brought about major changes for Ireland itself, so the country wants the same opportunities for Ukrainians.
Zelenskyy's visit to Ireland
- We remind you that today, December 2, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on an official visit to Ireland.
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