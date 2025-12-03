Journalist Sviatnenko spoke to Putin’s daughter on streets of Paris: "You can call your father and say, ’Dad, stop shelling Kyiv". VIDEO

Ukrainian journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko met the alleged daughter of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Yelizaveta Krivonogikh, also known as Luiza Rozova, in Paris. Sviatnenko asked her several questions about Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a TSN news segment.

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Putin’s daughter works at an art gallery

The Kremlin leader’s alleged daughter, Luiza works at a small art gallery in the French capital called L Gallery.

The small art gallery is located in Paris’s 20th arrondissement, a district that lies far off the usual tourist routes. It has only two small rooms where up to 20 paintings can be displayed for exhibition and sale.

On the day Sviatnenko spoke with Yelizaveta, the gallery was hosting the opening of another exhibition. At first, she was hard to make out through the gallery’s steamed-up windows.

Inside, there were around a dozen people drinking alcohol and looking at the paintings.

At one point, a face appeared in the window which, as the journalist noted, looked very much like Putin’s.

According to the journalist, after the viewing of the paintings, Liza and several other staff members stayed inside drinking until 11 p.m.

When Liza came outside, Sviatnenko tried to ask her a few questions in Russian. During the conversation, she kept trying to cover her face with a scarf.

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Communication with a journalist

"Three weeks ago, your father killed my brother. How do you even live in such a supposedly hateful Europe?" Sviatnenko asked.

The alleged daughter of Putin replied that she had not given permission to be filmed.

"Well, you know, right now Kyiv is sitting without power. And at this very moment, air raid sirens are blaring. We didn’t give our consent to that either," the journalist continued.

"How do you feel about your father’s policies? Do you support him?" Sviatnenko asked.

"What have I got to do with it?" the young woman replied.

"Do you support him?"

"What have I got to do with it?"

"Well, he’s your father. At the very least, you can call him right now and say: ‘Dad, stop shelling Kyiv.’"

"Well, sure."

"Go ahead, try."

"Well, sure."

"You could come to Kyiv and act as air defence, better than any Patriots. Or go to Pokrovsk right now so that all of this would stop."

"Can you imagine how I’m supposed to go there now?"

Sviatnenko then said he was ready to buy her a plane ticket to Kyiv, but pointed out that because of her father there are no flights to Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, there is nothing I can do to help. I’m very sorry. I think I’ve already talked to you enough. I really am very sorry that everything is happening this way. Unfortunately, I am not responsible for this situation. I’m glad you had the courage to come up to me and talk, but sadly I can’t help you in any way. I wish you a good evening. Goodbye," Liza said.

Read also: Russia is ready for war with Europe right now if it attacks, says Putin

Electronic warfare jamming

The journalist said that while editing the piece, he noticed that one of the men who came out of the gallery was escorting Liza in the manner of a professional bodyguard.

Sviatnenko also noted that during his conversation with Putin’s alleged daughter, the wireless microphone suddenly stopped working, possibly having been jammed.

The journalist believes that the guards of Putin’s alleged daughter may be carrying a portable electronic warfare (EW) system that jams mobile phone signals and all radio equipment in the vicinity.

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