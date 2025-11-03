Enemy hits awards ceremony for Ukrainian troops with ballistic missile on Saturday. Journalist Sviatnenko reports his brother’s death. VIDEO

Russian troops could once again strike the place where Ukrainian soldiers were being awarded.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko on Facebook.

According to him, his brother, soldier Volodymyr Sviatnenko, was killed in the enemy attack during the award ceremony.

See more: Soldier of 35th SMIB and photographer Kostiantyn Huzenko killed in action. PHOTO

Details of the tragedy

"My brother was killed on Saturday. He’d been fighting since 2023. He went through hell in Krynky, Kurakhove, Marinka, and Krasnohorivka… He was killed by the Russians. But not on the battlefield. Deep in the rear. He and his comrades were gathered on the parade ground to receive awards. They gathered the best. The best pilots and infantrymen of the brigade. Ordered to assemble. Out in the open. Then a ballistic missile struck. The story of negligence (or not negligence?) repeated itself," the journalist wrote.

Read more: Group of soldiers from 125th SHMB, who were carrying out tasks in Zaporizhzhia direction under command of another formation, have gone missing

What is known about Volodymyr Sviatnenko’s combat record?

The journalist went on to describe what his brother had accomplished at the front.

"He was held up as an example to others. He carried out the wounded, saved his comrades — his call sign ‘Healer’ was well earned. He went from anti-tank sailor to drone pilot. He was the first to start flying with optical guidance. He trained and inspired others… When he was finally granted leave abroad, he came back. And on Saturday, he was killed."

The fallen soldier was 43 years old.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As reported earlier, on November 1, 2025, the enemy launched a combined missile and drone strike on communities in Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack resulted in casualties among both civilians and servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.