Macron calls on Xi Jinping to help achieve moratorium on strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.

This is reported by The Washington Post, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Purpose of the visit

Macron seeks to involve China in putting pressure on Russia to achieve a ceasefire.

Read more: Using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine will not help end war, - Chinese Foreign Ministry

"We are facing the risk of the collapse of the international order that has brought peace to the world for decades, and in this context, dialogue between China and France is more important than ever.

I hope that China will join our call, our efforts to achieve at least a truce in the form of a moratorium on strikes against critical infrastructure as soon as possible," said the French leader.

What did the Chinese leader say?

Xi Jinping did not respond to France's appeal, but said that "China supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace" and called for a peaceful agreement that would be accepted by all parties.

The publication recalled that China has been providing Russia with strong diplomatic support since its invasion of Ukraine, as well as helping it economically by increasing trade volumes.

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