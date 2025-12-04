Volunteer Serhii Sternenko believes that the adoption of the 2026 state budget without raising military salaries is an indication that the Rada wants Ukraine to capitulate.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Ukrainian Parliament is seeking the capitulation and destruction of Ukraine as a state.

People's deputies want the Russian military to torture and kill civilians so that the crime of genocide becomes even more widespread, leaving our nation with no chance of survival.

Otherwise, it is difficult to explain the adoption of the budget, which allocated funds for a telethon and an increase in the size of deputies' funds, but once again forgot about the financial support of the military. Once again," Sternenko emphasized.

Read more: Svyrydenko: Next year, 2.8 trillion hryvnias will be allocated to army – that is almost 60% of all expenditures

The volunteer believes that another explanation could be that MPs are ignoring reality.

"In that case, they are short-sighted and mentally retarded, incapable of adding 2+2, people who clearly do not realize the scale of the threat that currently hangs over our statehood.

Not all deputies are like that, of course, there are also decent people. But their voices and efforts are critically few. If you ignore reality, it will not change on its own. It will hit you very hard on the head," he concluded.

Read more: Russian no longer protected language in Ukraine: Rada removes it from text of European Charter on Languages

What preceded it?

Earlier, it was reported that the Verkhovna Rada supported the draft State Budget for 2026.

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