Military pay will not increase in 2026, but contracts with better terms are planned – Shmyhal

The 2026 state budget does not provide for pay rises for service members. Instead, contracts with improved terms will be introduced.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was announced by Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal during question time to the government in parliament.

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According to him, the government will today consider a bill introducing further changes to the contractual form of military service.

Service members’ pay

"The draft budget does not envisage an increase in service pay in 2026.

We plan to introduce a new contract-based format that will offer better terms for all service members. In particular, active-duty service members will be able to sign contracts under the new format and receive higher pay under them," the minister explained.

Read more: Svyrydenko: Next year, 2.8 trillion hryvnias will be allocated to army – that is almost 60% of all expenditures

Background

It was previously reported that the Verkhovna Rada had approved the draft state budget for 2026.

After that, a number of MPs, politicians and activists criticised the country’s main financial document, pointing out that it contained no provisions for increasing the pay of Ukrainian service members.

Read more: Benefits for defence sector: Parliament passes laws exempting imports of defence goods from VAT