Massive power grid failure leaves 90% of Chernihiv region without electricity

Due to a system-wide failure in the power grid, around 90% of customers in the Chernihiv region were left without electricity.

According to power company officials, the cause of the outage is being clarified, but emergency crews are already working to restore supply, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Power outage schedules expected to be reduced in coming days, Svyrydenko says

Specialists are rerouting power and inspecting damaged sections of the network. No precise timeline for full restoration of electricity has been announced yet.

Read more: Significant number of consumers have lost power in Donetsk, Kyiv and Odesa regions - Ukrenergo