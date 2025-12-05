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Massive power grid failure leaves 90% of Chernihiv region without electricity
Due to a system-wide failure in the power grid, around 90% of customers in the Chernihiv region were left without electricity.
According to power company officials, the cause of the outage is being clarified, but emergency crews are already working to restore supply, Censor.NET reports.
Specialists are rerouting power and inspecting damaged sections of the network. No precise timeline for full restoration of electricity has been announced yet.
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