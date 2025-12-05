Ukraine should strengthen its cooperation with China to counter spread of Russian narratives – French ambassador Veyssière

The Ukrainian government should collaborate more closely with countries where Russia is attempting to disseminate narratives about Ukraine's inevitable defeat.

Gaël Veyssière, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Ukraine, stated this during the 11th Kyiv Youth Security Forum "GEN W²: CODING THE FUTURE", Censor.NET reports.

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"Ukraine will lose anyway" is being promoted most actively in countries of the Global South. These states must be convinced of the disadvantages of a Russian victory.

"Our partners are firmly committed to adhering to international legal principles. At the same time, however, they want to maintain certain relations with russia and, to be honest, to oppose America. Therefore, we must interact with them," said Gaël Veyssière.

Read more: No technology will bring victory without soldier-centric approach – Deputy Commander of Azov Corps Nadtochii

He noted that French President Emmanuel Macron is also engaged in this work, particularly in dialogue with China.

"Does this mean that China will support Ukraine? Unfortunately, hoping for that would be overly optimistic. However, it is crucial to convince China that Russia's victory would not be in their best interest. They would lose face in many ways," the diplomat said.

In closing, the Ambassador emphasized that technological and diplomatic cooperation must remain a key element of Ukraine's foreign policy strategy.

Read more: China is ready to deepen cooperation with Russia, - Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Background

Open Ukraine is an international foundation established by Arseniy Yatsenyuk in July 2007. Its goal is to strengthen and develop Ukraine's authority in the world. The foundation organizes the Kyiv Security Forum every year. This leading international discussion platform focuses on issues of war and peace. The foundation also organizes the Kyiv Youth Security Forum to develop a new generation of Ukrainian leaders.