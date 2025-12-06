Financing Ukraine for weapons purchases "will only prolong conflict," - Slovak President Pellegrini

Slovak President Peter Pellegrini does not support the use of European Union funds for Ukraine to purchase weapons or military equipment, arguing that this prolongs the war.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to "European Truth," he said this in an interview with STVR.

Commenting on Slovakia's position on the use of frozen Russian assets, Pellegrini called for "accelerating and supporting the actions of the United States so that they sit down at the negotiating table with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible and put an end to this war."

"Because I believe that if we send tens or hundreds of billions more to Ukraine just to buy them weapons and military equipment, we are only prolonging a conflict that has devastating consequences for Ukraine," he said.

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Rebuilding Ukraine

Pellegrini noted that such large sums of money should only be spent on the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, "to help this country recover, to provide it with electricity again, to rebuild all the destroyed buildings and cities."

"I believe that this would be a better and more effective use of money for the people of Ukraine than continuing military operations with such huge investments, because today it is obvious to everyone that Ukraine, given the huge size and determination of the Russian army, is simply unable to win this war and drive it out of its territory," he added.