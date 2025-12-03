Canada to allocate $150 million in military aid to Ukraine under PURL initiative

Canada will join other NATO allies in purchasing military equipment for Ukraine under the PURL initiative.

This was reported by the Canadian Ministry of National Defence, Censor.NET notes.

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New aid

"In partnership with other NATO allies, Canada will purchase key military equipment under NATO’s programme for procuring US-made weapons for Ukraine (PURL). Canada’s contribution to this package will amount to 200 million Canadian dollars (about US$150 million – Ed.)," the statement reads.

Overall, this package of military assistance for Ukraine is estimated at roughly US$500 million.

Read more: Ukraine needs more weapons and protection, Rutte urges allies to step up contributions to PURL

"It will include capabilities that Ukraine itself has identified as critical for sustaining its defence in the war with Russia," the Canadian Ministry of National Defence added.

Canada’s total contribution

It is reported that Canada’s total contribution to the PURL initiative amounts to approximately 892 million Canadian dollars (US$660 million – Ed.).

In addition, since the beginning of 2022, Canada has already provided Ukraine with nearly US$5 billion in military assistance.

Read more: Ten NATO countries to provide $500 million in weapons for Ukraine

What is the PURL programme