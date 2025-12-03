Canada to allocate $150 million in military aid to Ukraine under PURL initiative
Canada will join other NATO allies in purchasing military equipment for Ukraine under the PURL initiative.
This was reported by the Canadian Ministry of National Defence, Censor.NET notes.
New aid
"In partnership with other NATO allies, Canada will purchase key military equipment under NATO’s programme for procuring US-made weapons for Ukraine (PURL). Canada’s contribution to this package will amount to 200 million Canadian dollars (about US$150 million – Ed.)," the statement reads.
Overall, this package of military assistance for Ukraine is estimated at roughly US$500 million.
"It will include capabilities that Ukraine itself has identified as critical for sustaining its defence in the war with Russia," the Canadian Ministry of National Defence added.
Canada’s total contribution
It is reported that Canada’s total contribution to the PURL initiative amounts to approximately 892 million Canadian dollars (US$660 million – Ed.).
In addition, since the beginning of 2022, Canada has already provided Ukraine with nearly US$5 billion in military assistance.
What is the PURL programme
- The PURL programme was launched in July 2025 by US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
- Under the scheme, NATO member states buy US-made weapons for Ukraine.
- As of October 2025, PURL had raised US$2 billion, and most NATO countries had already joined the initiative.
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