Situation in Vovchansk is tense, with enemy actively trying to advance, - Trehubov

The situation in the Vovchansk direction remains difficult: the enemy is trying to advance within the city limits.

This was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Where is the situation most difficult?

"As of now, the situation in Vovchansk remains tense in the Kharkiv direction. There, the Russians are trying to actively advance on the remains of the city. Attempts to exert pressure in the Kupiansk direction have not been particularly successful. They (the occupiers. - Ed.) tried to spin the situation for their own propaganda, but it didn't work out. The Lyman direction remains active, with the Russians trying to actively infiltrate Ukrainian positions," Trehubov said.

Read more: Enemy advanced in Vovchansk and near several settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and line of contact was clarified in Balahan - DeepState. MAP

Shelling

He noted that the enemy near Volchansk is actively using separate infantry groups and striking with aircraft.

According to Trehubov, Russian activities in the Kupiansk direction are characterized by the advance of small infantry groups and attempts to infiltrate the city itself "in order to replenish the group located directly in the northern districts."

On other sections, the enemy is using small infantry groups and drone attacks, although, as the spokesperson noted, the weather is not entirely suitable for drones at the moment.