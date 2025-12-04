Enemy advanced in Vovchansk and near several settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and line of contact was clarified in Balahan - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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"The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk (a town in the Chuhuiiv district of the Kharkiv region), near Tykhe (a village in the Chuhuiiv district of the Kharkiv region), Yampil (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region), and Novookonomichne (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region). The line of contact in Balahan (village in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) has been clarified," the report says.

Read more: Units of Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to hold northern part of Pokrovsk, - Syrskyi

Vovchansk

Tykhe

Yampil

Novoekonomichne

Balahan

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What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that the enemy had occupied Balahan.