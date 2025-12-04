5 198 17
Enemy advanced in Vovchansk and near several settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, and line of contact was clarified in Balahan - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupiers are advancing in the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.
"The enemy has advanced in Vovchansk (a town in the Chuhuiiv district of the Kharkiv region), near Tykhe (a village in the Chuhuiiv district of the Kharkiv region), Yampil (a village in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region), and Novookonomichne (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region). The line of contact in Balahan (village in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) has been clarified," the report says.
What preceded this?
Earlier it was reported that the enemy had occupied Balahan.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password