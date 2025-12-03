Enemy occupied Balahan, Solodke and Zatyshshia, advanced in Pokrovsk, near Novoekonomichne and Huliaipole, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupiers have made territorial gains in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

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Where are the occupiers advancing?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Balahan (a village in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), Solodke (a village in the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region) and Zatyshshia (a village in the Polohiv district of the Zaporizhzhia region), and has also advanced into Pokrovsk (a city in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region), near Novoekonomichne (a settlement in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Huliaipole (a city in Polohivskyi district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.



Balahan



Solodke



Zatyshshia and Huliaipole



Pokrovsk



Novoeekonomichne

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian forces were advancing in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Read more: In November, enemy occupied 505 square kilometres of Ukrainian territory. Greatest advances were made near Huliaipole, - DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS