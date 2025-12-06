Macron: We must continue to put pressure on Russia to force it to choose peace

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the massive strikes that Russia launched against Ukraine on the night of December 6. He stressed the importance of continuing to put pressure on Russia to force the aggressor country to make peace.

The French leader wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Macron condemns Russia's attacks on Ukraine

"Russia is locked on a path of escalation and is not seeking peace. I strongly condemn the massive strikes that were carried out against Ukraine last night, particularly against its energy and railway infrastructure. We must continue to put pressure on Russia to force it to choose peace," Macron said.

See more: Large-scale fire in Dnipro: enemy hit storage facilities, including medical supplies. PHOTOS

Meeting in London

In addition, the French president announced that on Monday, December 8, he would travel to London to meet with the President of Ukraine, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, and the Chancellor of Germany in order to "assess the situation and the progress of negotiations within the framework of mediation by the United States."

"Ukraine can count on our unwavering support. This is the goal of our efforts within the Coalition of the Willing. We will continue these efforts together with the Americans to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which a strong and lasting peace is impossible. Because what is at stake in Ukraine is also the security of Europe as a whole," Macron concluded.

Heavy shelling on December 6