American military studying Ukrainian war experience, - Hegseth

The US military is analyzing the use of autonomous combat systems in the war in Ukraine in order to incorporate these developments into its own defense strategies in the future.

This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, according to Censor.NET, citing a post by the US Department of Defense on social network X.

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What does Hagsett say?

"We see autonomy in Ukraine. We, our army, are learning from this," noted Hegseth.

Read more: US State Department statement: Further settlement of war in Ukraine depends on Russia

Hegseth emphasized that, along with the development of autonomous systems, artificial intelligence technologies will become increasingly important in the military sphere.

Increase in defense spending

The Pentagon chief also stressed the need for partner countries to increase defense spending. He noted that Washington, together with its allies, seeks to build a global defense shield capable of effectively protecting against threats in various regions of the world.

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"This will form a powerful joint defense shield with well-armed allies around the world who are ready to defend themselves and protect their own and common interests," he stressed.