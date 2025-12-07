Detention with alternative bail of over 4.5 million hryvnias: preventive measure has been chosen for accomplice of "servant of people" Skorokhod
A preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of paying UAH 4,542,000 in bail has been applied to the accomplice of People's Deputy Anna Skorokhod, who is accused of inciting the provision of unlawful benefits for the application of NSDC sanctions against a competing company.
This was reported by the SAPO, according to Censor.NET.
On December 7, 2025, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court granted the request of NABU detectives, approved by the SAPO prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of paying UAH 4 million 542 thousand in bail to one of the members of a group of individuals who, together with a member of parliament, were exposed for inciting the provision of unlawful benefits for the application of NSDC sanctions against a competing company," the statement said.
What does posting bail entail?
It is noted that if bail is posted, the suspect will be subject to the following procedural obligations:
- appear before detectives, prosecutors, investigating judges, and courts at their request or summons;
- not to leave the city of Ternopil without the permission of the detective, prosecutor, or court;
- inform the detective, prosecutor, or court of any change in their place of residence or work;
- refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court ruling;
- submit their passport(s) for travel abroad and other documents entitling them to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine to the relevant state authorities for safekeeping;
- wear an electronic monitoring device.
Suspicion Skorokhod
- Previously, NABU used hidden cameras to record the transfer of funds to the MP and her representative. The amount in question is $125,000.
- The footage later also shows a receipt, but it is not clear what it says. From the context, it is clear that this "document" records a specific amount and the transfer of part of the funds so that all participants in the "agreements" could "sleep peacefully."
- On December 5, the Security Service, NABU, and SAPO exposed a criminal group in Kyiv that was led by Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod.
- She is accused of creating a criminal group that offered a businessman $250,000 to organize the imposition of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council on a competitor's company.
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