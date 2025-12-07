Netanyahu refused to leave politics in exchange for pardon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that he does not plan to leave politics in exchange for a possible pardon in corruption proceedings.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported in an article in The Times of Israel.

The statement was made during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a format of communication with journalists. When asked about a possible withdrawal from political activity, Netanyahu replied with a short "no" and then jokingly noted that foreign politicians and journalists were "too concerned about his future."

Netanyahu on his political future

The prime minister stressed that Israeli voters would decide his political fate. At the same time, he announced his intention to deepen cooperation with Germany, stating that the new stage of bilateral cooperation could "surpass previous achievements."

"They are very concerned about my future... They want to make sure that, how should I put it? They are concerned about my future," Netanyahu said.

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Corruption charges against the prime minister

Netanyahu is involved in several high-profile cases in which he is accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Among the key episodes are the promotion of the interests of the telecommunications company Bezeq during his tenure as communications minister, as well as possible influence on the editorial policy of the Walla news portal.

Separately, investigators are looking into his family receiving expensive gifts between 2007 and 2016, including jewelry, luxury drinks, cigars, and paid airline tickets totaling around €174,000. The politician has consistently denied all allegations.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump appealed to Israeli President Isaac Herzog to pardon Netanyahu.