Ukrainian Maksym Kharkin was released from captivity by Hamas militants as part of peace agreement with Israel. PHOTO

On 13 October, as part of the hostage exchange under the peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, a 35-year-old Ukrainian citizen, a native of Donetsk, Maksym Kharkin, was released.

The photo of the Ukrainian was published on the Russian-language Telegram channel of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

Harkin was born in Donetsk, Ukraine, but before being captured by Hamas militants, he had been living in Israel for a long time.

Maksym moved to Israel with his mother. The man also has a younger brother, Peter, a common-law wife, Anna, and a five-year-old daughter, Monika, who live in Russia.

Hamas took him hostage during an attack on the Nova festival on 7 October 2023. Maksym arrived there with a friend and his wife, both of whom were later found dead.

The militants published a video with Maksym, in which he and another hostage, Bar Kuperstein, said that they were "dying 30 metres underground".

Kharkin's family even applied for a Russian passport for him, hoping that this would help to secure his release, Maariv quoted him as saying. Afterwards, Russian media wrote that Hamas would "take into account" the situation regarding Kharkin's release.

Ceasefire in the Gaza Strip

At the end of September, the White House published a 20-point plan that calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages within 72 hours after Hamas and Israel agree to a deal.

The proposal envisages a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, which should become a "de-radicalised zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours".

On 13 October, the Palestinian group Hamas handed over to Israel 20 live hostages who were taken prisoner on 7 October 2023 during an attack on the Nova music festival in Gaza. US President Donald Trump, who visited Israel on 13 October to address the Knesset, told the media that the war between Hamas and Israel is over.