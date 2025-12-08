"Servant of People" Skorokhod arrived for questioning at NABU. PHOTO

MP Anna Skorokhod, who was expelled from the "Servant of the People" party, appeared for questioning at the NABU. The parliamentarian is suspected of inciting bribery for the application of sanctions by the NSDC.

This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET. informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The MP is suspected of inciting bribery for the application of NSDC sanctions against a competing company.

Read more: Servant of People Skorokhod appears on "Mindich tapes" – Kudrytskyi

Skorokhod's suspicion

Earlier, NABU used hidden cameras to record the transfer part of funds to the MP and her representative. The amount in question is $125,000.

The footage later also shows a receipt, but it is not clear what it says. From the context, it is clear that this "document" records a specific amount and the transfer of part of the funds so that all participants in the "agreements" could "sleep peacefully".

On 5 December, the Security Service, NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal group in Kyiv led by Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod.

She is accused of creating a criminal group that offered a businessman to organise the imposition of NSDC sanctions on a competitor's company for $250,000.

Watch more: Skorokhod demands $250,000 bribe: "What am I here, some f#cing genie in bottle? I can hire guys to beat sh#it out of you in alley.". VIDEO