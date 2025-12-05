Skorokhod demands $250,000 bribe: "What am I here, some f#cing genie in bottle? I can hire guys to beat sh#it out of you in alley.". VIDEO

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has released a video in which MP Anna Skorokhod demands US$250,000 from an entrepreneur and hurls obscenities at him, threatening him if he fails to pay.

NABU posted the Servant of the People MP’s conversation on Facebook after serving her with a notice of suspicion on 5 December, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Notice of suspicion served on Servant of People Skorokhod, her aide and accomplice – NABU. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Transcript of the conversation

In the video, Skorokhod speaks only Russian.

Skorokhod: "You want something done in a way that I won’t come back to you later with a claim? The only thing I can do is hire some guys to beat you up in some back alley." That’s not what I do, it’s not my style, not my way of life.

I told you! You hand over the money. They write two IOUs for you. I keep them. As soon as everything goes through, I just… we just tear them up, one-two, and they’re gone. We get together again, three or four of us, and that’s it.

It costs US$5,000 to get the person to come over for your issue. Why should I be the one to cover these expenses? Why the f#ck should I? Seriously, why the f#ck ?!

So that you can come here and lay down your own terms to me?! What am I here, some f#cking genie in a bottle or what?!"

Read more: Searches carried out at Servant of People Skorokhod, suspected of extorting $250,000 bribe – media

Skorokhod charged

Earlier, NABU used covert filming to document the transfer of part of the money to the MP and her representative – US$125,000.

The footage later shows an IOU, although its contents cannot be clearly seen.

From the context, it is clear that this "document" records a specific amount and the transfer of part of the money so that all parties to the "arrangement" can "sleep peacefully".

Read on Censor.NET: "Servant of the People" Skorokhod commented on the searches at her home: I see this as direct pressure on the opposition