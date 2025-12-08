FPV drone attacked family on bicycles in Kostiantynivka: parents and two children injured

As a result of the attack by the occupiers on Kostiantynivka on the morning of 8 December, four civilians were wounded, including two minors.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

"On December 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., the occupying forces struck Kostiantynivka with an FPV drone. A family riding two bicycles to fetch water was caught in the strike zone," the report said.

Read more: Occupiers strike civilian car with drone in Kostiantynivka, injuring man

Who was injured

As a result of the attack, a 42-year-old man, his 32-year-old wife, and their two minor children—a 7-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy—were injured. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and concussions.

The condition of the children and their father is assessed by doctors as moderate. The victims have been given medical assistance and hospitalized.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kostiantynivka District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the grounds of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).