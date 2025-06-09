Occupiers strike civilian car with drone in Kostiantynivka, injuring man

On Monday, June 9, Russian occupation forces carried out a targeted drone strike on a civilian car in the city of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. A man was injured and had to be rescued from the vehicle by emergency workers.

This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (SES) in Donetsk region, Censor.NET reports.

"Another horrifying example of the enemy’s cynicism occurred today in Kostiantynivka. A Russian drone deliberately struck a civilian car. Inside was an unarmed civilian — no body armor, no weapon, no chance to defend himself," the statement said.

Rescuers extracted the wounded man, born in 1978, from the vehicle and handed him over to medical personnel.

The SES emphasized that Russian forces are deliberately targeting Ukrainian civilians.

"This is not accidental. The enemy is deliberately hunting civilians," the agency stated.

